Grandview, TX

West Rusk, Grandview in softball playoff battle

By MITCH LUCAS mlucas@kilgorenewsherald.com
Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Rusk Lady Raiders’ softball team is still swinging in the University Interscholastic League’s Class 3A playoffs – at least they were, headed into Friday night’s third and deciding game against Grandview. The teams had won one game each in the best-of-three-game series, being played at Rockwall Heath High...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com
