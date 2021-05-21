Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. Receives Medal of Honor 70 After the Fact

Heroism, of the kind that is recognized by the awarding of the Medal of Honor (MOH), is, by its very nature, far above and beyond the call to duty. There is no lack of courage, of course, in anyone who has gone to war, anyone who has met the enemy on the field of battle and endured the terrors of combat. This kind of courage is already beyond that which is required by most men or women in everyday life, but those who are awarded the MOH are held in great esteem, even awe, by those who were there, those who witnessed valor and selflessness that seems almost beyond description. Such was the courage of then 1st Lt. Ralph Puckett, Jr. on a battlefield in Korea 70 years ago.