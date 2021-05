During hard times, relief comes in many forms. Even just in the last year alone, BTS have proved themselves as masters of all, whether they were sharing relatable stories of struggle to make you feel less alone on ‘Life Goes On’ or blasting away the blues with a positive outlook and the addictive energy to match with the Grammy-nominated ‘Dynamite’. As the pandemic continues to put aspects of our lives we previously took for granted on hold, the group are taking a different approach on their newest single.