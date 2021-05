This was the first event of this kind that I've attended, and so didn't know what to expect. I am a Careers Lead in secondary school, so DO attend lots of events and the quality varies. THIS event was top quality, and the panel were really well chosen. The host ran the event really well too, asking really relevant and well thought out questions. Honestly, I couldn't fault it! I'd love this to be widely available as a recording so that lots of young people can visit and revisit. I'll definitely be sharing these events with my students.