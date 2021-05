Joe Montemurro has admitted he has had second thoughts on several occasions since announcing in March that he would stand down as Arsenal manager at the end of this season. “Yes, yes and yes,” he said when asked if he had felt at times that he has made a terrible mistake. “The coach in me and the long-term project person that I am, the bigger picture person that I am – yes I have had many doubts over the last month and a half, but there is a gut feeling that tells me I’ve made the right decision.