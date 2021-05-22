newsbreak-logo
Surprise, AZ

The Vista plans 3 performances in June

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vista Center for the Arts, 15660 N Parkview Place in Surprise, continues its shows with three more planned in the early summer. • Phoenix-based tribute band Shine on Floyd promises, ‘the ultimate Pink Floyd experience” at 8 p.m. June 11. • A Summer Fiesta will take place at 5...

