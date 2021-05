New York, NY “The flow of capital determines–for better or worse–everything!” said Margaret Anadu, global head of sustainability and impact, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, who spoke with candor and passion on Friday, April 23rd, at a virtual culminating event marking the conclusion of the inaugural Open Access fellowship. The effort was created to bring Black and Latinx representation into community development finance, starting with the New Markets Tax Credit program. While the industry often serves communities of color, areas which have been disproportionately hard hit by the pandemic, it is grossly under-represented by BIPOC professionals.