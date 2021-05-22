newsbreak-logo
European Union : Statement by the Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe on the Eurogroup work programme for the second half of 2021

 5 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented economic shock of high human costs and deep social repercussions. Unprecedented steps to mitigate the impact of the crisis were taken at the national, euro area and EU level. A vigorous policy response was put in place to support the economy, citizens and businesses with the Next Generation EU being a vital part of that strategy.

WGAU

EU seeks big penalties in suit over AstraZeneca deliveries

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other nations when it had promised them for fast delivery to the EU's 27 member countries. During an emergency...
EconomyTelegraph

Switzerland-EU trade deal collapses over Brussels' freedom of movement demands

Switzerland said "no deal" to Brussels’ freedom of movement demands and pulled out of seven years of tortured trade negotiations with the European Union on Wednesday. Bern pulled the plug after years of difficult talks over Single Market access that are reminiscent of the European Commission’s Brexit negotiations with the UK over the last four years.
Economyaviationanalysis.net

The European Union wants sanctions, but how much trade is really with Belarus?

EU member states want quickly to impose economic sanctions on Belarus for the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevic. He was on a flight between European Union countries Greece and Lithuania, when Belarus forced the plane to land and was arrested. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said...
Economy95.5 FM WIFC

EU deal on Alitalia’s successor in sight – EU Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italy’s plan to set up a successor to its loss-making flag carrier Alitalia cleared a key hurdle on Wednesday after the European Commission said it had reached an understanding with Rome on parameters to ensure the new airline is independent from the old one. Long-running discussions between the...
Industryupdatenews360.com

EU takes on AstraZeneca in court over vaccine deliveries

The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday with the urgent demand that the company needs to make an immediate delivery of COVID-19 shots the bloc insists were already due. AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, on behalf of...
Industrythecherawchronicle.com

European Commission charges AstraZeneca heavy fines for …

€ 10 per dose per day of delay and € 10 million for any other breach of contract found by the court: these penalties are required by the European Commission through its attorneys. By the end of June, it wants AstraZeneca to deliver 120 million doses, by the end of September, that should be 300 million.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Swiss scupper draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the European Union's single market collapsed on Wednesday when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said it would break off talks and...
TravelNewsbug.info

EU approves COVID-19 certificates for travel reopening

The European Union has reached a deal approving COVID-19 certificates that would help reopen nonessential travel across the 27-nation bloc this summer. According to Reuters.com, the agreement was reached after the fourth round of negotiations between European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing member states. The coronavirus certificates...
Economyfintechzoom.com

Ursula von der Leyen News – Brexit was just the start: More countries like Poland set to quit EU, says Brexiteer | World | News

Ursula von der Leyen News – Brexit was just the start: More countries like Poland set to quit EU, says Brexiteer | World | News. Mr Kawczynski was speaking at the end of a week in which the European Court of Justice issued a preliminary injunction ordering a Polish coal mine to cease operations in response to a lawsuit filed by the Czech Republic challenging the mine’s permit. In addition, the bloc has also launched cases relating to Poland’s management of its forests, and has also activated proceedings under Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union in relation to legal reforms which Brussels claims undermine judicial independence.
Public Healthcms-lawnow.com

COVID-19: European Commission authorises fourth Italian aid to Alitalia

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Alitalia has received three grants of EUR 296 million in compensation from the Italian State for the damage suffered respectively from 1 March to 15 June 2020, from 16 June to 31 October 2020 and from 1 November to 31 December 2020 as a result of government travel restrictions imposed by Italy and other destination countries to limit the spread of COVID-19. These aids were approved by the Commission in decisions of 4 September 2020, 29 December 2020 and 26 March 2021 (see our articles of 26 January 2021 and 22 April 2021).
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

European Union Agrees to Let Vaccinated Tourists In – But, When?

Good news for Americans wanting to travel to Europe as the European Union has agreed to a recommondation to open their borders to vaccinated tourists. The members of the European Union agreed yesterday to allow vaccinated tourists to enter the EU bloc without needing to have a negative test or to be quarantined. However, there are still some unknown factors right now.
TravelPosted by
CBS News

European Union is relaxing travel rules for vaccinated visitors

The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in. They also agreed on easing the criteria for nations to be considered a safe country, from which all tourists can travel. Up to now, that list included only seven nations.
U.S. Politicscommerce.gov

Joint United States – European Union Statement on Addressing Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis today announced the start of discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity. During a virtual meeting last week, the leaders acknowledged the need for effective solutions that preserve our critical industries, and agreed to chart a path that ends the WTO disputes following the U.S. application of tariffs on imports from the EU under section 232.
Politicscampuslately.com

Millions of European Union citizens will move to the United Kingdom

According to figures released by the UK Home Office on Thursday, the number of European Union citizens who have applied to UK authorities for a permanent residence permit has exceeded 5.3 million. Britain withdrew from the European Union on January 31 last year, but European Union citizens who legally and...
Economyiea.org

2019 and 2020 budgets by technology in selected IEA countries and in the European Union

European Union refers to the European Union budget under Horizon 2020, and not to the sum of national budgets of European Union member countries. Data for the United States have been estimated by the IEA Secretariat. Other IEA inlcudes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
Aerospace & Defenseraillynews.com

Bayraktar TB2 SİHAs Will Fly in the Skies of the European Union!

Turkey's first national and original armament, Bayraktar TB2, will be exported to Poland. The agreement on export was signed at the Presidential Complex in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda by Baykar General Manager Haluk Bayraktar and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. First...