European Union : Statement by the Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe on the Eurogroup work programme for the second half of 2021

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Alitalia has received three grants of EUR 296 million in compensation from the Italian State for the damage suffered respectively from 1 March to 15 June 2020, from 16 June to 31 October 2020 and from 1 November to 31 December 2020 as a result of government travel restrictions imposed by Italy and other destination countries to limit the spread of COVID-19. These aids were approved by the Commission in decisions of 4 September 2020, 29 December 2020 and 26 March 2021 (see our articles of 26 January 2021 and 22 April 2021).