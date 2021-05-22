European Union : Statement by the Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe on the Eurogroup work programme for the second half of 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented economic shock of high human costs and deep social repercussions. Unprecedented steps to mitigate the impact of the crisis were taken at the national, euro area and EU level. A vigorous policy response was put in place to support the economy, citizens and businesses with the Next Generation EU being a vital part of that strategy.www.marketscreener.com