In a recent thread that I found on Facebook in the "All About Tri-Cities" group, a woman who recently moved here from Wenatchee was wondering how to get rid of all the snails and slugs that are ruining her plants. My first reaction was...we have snails and slugs here? When I was just knee-high to a grasshopper (as Grandpa used to say), I lived in Tacoma and believe me, my mom went through a lot of salt killing all those slugs. But here in the desert, you've got a good chance of finding some snails by one of our rivers, but in your yard...not so much.