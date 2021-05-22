Neighborly partnership helps expand Maquoketa businesses
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two Maquoketa farm families are collaborating to expand one business and launch another. Heather and Brandon Moore are partnering with neighbors Chad and Kim Thompson to open Moore Local and Rockdale Locker at 605 Birch Drive in Maquoketa. The business will feature a grocery and retail store and creamery with cheeses from the Moore dairy farm, combined with a meat locker that will process and package livestock.www.telegraphherald.com