newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maquoketa, IA

Neighborly partnership helps expand Maquoketa businesses

By ELIZABETH KELSEY elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two Maquoketa farm families are collaborating to expand one business and launch another. Heather and Brandon Moore are partnering with neighbors Chad and Kim Thompson to open Moore Local and Rockdale Locker at 605 Birch Drive in Maquoketa. The business will feature a grocery and retail store and creamery with cheeses from the Moore dairy farm, combined with a meat locker that will process and package livestock.

www.telegraphherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Industry
Maquoketa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Maquoketa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Local Food#Retail Shop#Building Products#Family Businesses#Dairy Farms#Dairy Products#Rockdale Enterprises Llc#Moore Local On Facebook#Farm#Customers#Livestock#Moore Family Farms#Meat Products#Processing Facilities#Main Street#Birch Drive#Cattle#Handmade Gifts#Sandwiches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Maquoketa, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Maquoketa Valley Making Face Masks Optional

Face masks no longer need to be worn at Maquoketa Valley. The School Board met Sunday and voted to accept the Iowa Department of Public Health’s recommendation to make cloth face coverings optional effective immediately. In a letter to families, Maquoketa Valley Superintendent Dave Hoeger says they will continue to...
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

8 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Eight additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,371. No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour period. The county's death toll remained at 208, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

327 more Dubuque County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 45,500 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday shows that 45,514 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 327 from Thursday. The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:. Clayton County residents:...
Jackson County, IAbellevueheraldleader.com

Grow Solar Jackson County Initiative

The sun is shining for homeowners, business owners and farmers in the Jackson County area, as the Grow Solar Jackson County program is set to commence on May 20. The program will allow individual home and commercial property owners to access competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing.
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Manager search heads into November

The new Maquoketa city manager will be hired sometime after the Nov. 2 election, according to a tentative timeline proposed by Hinson Consulting LLC and approved by the council. The Maquoketa City Council hired Hinson Consulting of Washington, Iowa, to lead the city’s search for a new city manager. The...
Bellevue, IAClinton Herald

Tractorcade will travel Jackson, Clinton county routes

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment. He escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement. It was all part of an announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade route, which for the first time...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Districts to share positions

Maquoketa and Central DeWitt school districts signed agreements to share two director positions. The neighboring districts will share the services of a director of operations. Central DeWitt will receive 80% of the employee’s duties and Maquoketa the other 20%. Maquoketa will reimburse Central DeWitt for up to $20,000 per year for the director’s services.
Manchester, IAtelegraphherald.com

Meeting identifies 5 goals for Maquoketa River watershed

MANCHESTER, Iowa — A recent meeting focused on a plan for the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority that identified five goals. Funded through the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities and the City of Manchester, the MRWMA is managed by University of Iowa and IISC to create a regional, community-driven plan to identify, prioritize and address weather-related issues such as water quality, flood mitigation and soil preservation.
Bellevue, IAbellevueheraldleader.com

Kids Fishing Clinic set June 6

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a Kids Fishing Clinic in Bellevue during free fishing weekend. The free event will be held at the Bellevue Trout Pond by the Water Treatment Plant on Sunday afternoon June 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. Bait will be present and...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Agendas

Meetings will be held via teleconference or videoconference until further notice. Please contact the entity holding the meeting to find out how you can participate. Board members will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, via Zoom. Maquoketa Municipal Electric Utility. The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Books on Wheels bridges library gap for those who don’t leave home

Homebound library services have been around for some time, especially in more rural areas like ours. And while they aren’t new to the library world in the way curbside service and Zoom programming are, they are a perfect fit for these lingering pandemic times. The Maquoketa Public Library offers Books...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Way Back When

Maquoketa Police Chief Brad Koranda posed with head dispatcher Bob Lane, Jr. with the certificate and plaque Lane received when he was named Telecommunicator of the Year. The award was given in recognition of his performance in an emergency to the July 4, 2010, tragedy in Bellevue’s Heritage Days parade.
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

County, city seats on November ballot

Maquoketa will have a new mayor this fall. Mayor Don Schwenker said he will not seek a sixth term in office. “My twelve years in city politics has been educational and fun,” he said. “We have made a lot of positive changes and I feel it is time for someone new to continue the progress we started.”
Maquoketa, IAtelegraphherald.com

Naturalist to lead frog, toad event in Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will hold a free frog and toad mating call survey event this week. The event will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Blackhawk Wildlife Area, on 138th Avenue near Maquoketa. Naturalist Tony Vorwald will discuss the amphibians living at the wetlands...