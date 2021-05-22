Letters to the Editor - Bike lanes in Dallas, teacher raises, paying artists, animal shelter killings and some comics commentary
Re: “Small Wheels in Big D — Scooters coming back? This won’t go well,” May 13 Editorials. As one of a growing number of bikers in downtown Dallas, I am grateful for the bike lanes provided to the Katy and Santa Fe trails. I also think it’s worth finding out if shared bikes and/or scooters give some residents a good alternative for that last mile to work or a grocery store. Clearly, Dallas’ laissez-faire approach to allowing bicycles and scooters easy access to our streets and sidewalks, without enforceable restrictions, led to chaotic and dangerous consequences.www.dallasnews.com