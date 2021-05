Mikel Arteta says young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is inching his way toward a regular starting berth with Arsenal, but cautioned that each starlet must develop at their own pace and that the team needed experience throughout, too.The Gunners have had a largely dismal season overall, sat ninth in the Premier League table with one game to play, after a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in midweek.Martinelli came off the bench to score in stoppage time to put Arsenal ahead in that game, before an even later Nicolas Pepe strike added gloss.Asked about what more the 19-year-old needs to do...