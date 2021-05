The grand slam that wasn’t nearly unraveled Yu Darvish’s best start yet as a Padre. Thank Tim Hill, for sure. But give a hat-tip to those second and third opinions. With a season-high 12 strikeouts already on his ledger, Darvish watched helplessly from the dugout in the seventh inning as the umpiring crew thought twice about Darin Ruf’s would-be, pinch-hit grand slam near the right-field foul pole. He breathed a bit easier when the replay crew in New York upheld the reversal. He was flat out elated when Hill replaced the phantom slam with two punchouts to help the Padres to a 3-2 win over the first-place Giants on Friday night at Petco Park.