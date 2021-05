Curiosity is crucial to marriage. Remaining interested in your partner and wanting to learn more about them and the way they view the world is a big factor in the happiness of a relationship. But inquisitiveness about how they view you — where you succeed, where you fail, where your hidden strengths as a father, partner, a friend, and a family member may lie — is equally important. It’s certainly not easy. But it is a worthwhile exercise. That’s why it’s important to have the right questions to ask your partner.