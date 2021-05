Rojas will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Dodgers. Rojas will crack the starting nine for a third straight game for the Angels, who recently opened up two spots in the everyday lineup by designating Albert Pujols for assignment and by placing Anthony Rendon (knee) on the injured list. Additionally, Jose Iglesias (back) is now day-to-day, which will allow Rojas to step in at second base while David Fletcher shifts over to Iglesias' usual post at shortstop.