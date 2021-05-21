newsbreak-logo
British Columbians urged to follow COVID guidelines over long weekend

By Greg Fry
ckpgtoday.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE — The number of Covid-19 cases are up slightly today to 420 in B.C., including 31 up north. Just over 4500 active cases of the virus, with 319 people hospitalized, 107 of whom are in critical or intensive care. Six new deaths and over 2.7 million doses of...

