NBA

Ja Morant, Grizzlies topple Stephen Curry, Warriors in OT, advance to face Jazz

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant made consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds of overtime and scored 35 points, Memphis had an answer for every Stephen Curry flurry, and the Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in four years after holding off the Golden State Warriors 117-112 on Friday night in a thrilling play-in game. Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:50 left in OT for Golden State only to see Xavier Tillman answer with a baseline 3 moments later.

