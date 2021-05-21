newsbreak-logo
Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition is Now Available on Xbox

By Nicola Kapron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco’s upcoming brainpunk game Scarlet Nexus has never been closer than it is today, when Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition launched on Xbox. The game’s full release is still a month away, but this demo provides gamers with a sneak of what the full experience will be like. The demo allows you to choose between the game’s two protagonists, Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, and play until you encounter the first boss. It promises a creepy retro-futuristic atmosphere, increasingly surreal visuals, and a ton of psychokinetic action. Don’t believe us? Check this eerie demo trailer out for size. Watching it gave us goosebumps, and for good reason: this may be the game’s most atmospheric trailer yet.

