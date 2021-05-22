newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Covid vaccines expanded to those aged 32 to 33 years

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Covid-19 vaccines are to be offered to 32- and 33-year-olds, as the NHS marks a milestone of 50 million doses. Some 1.1 million people in this age group can now book their jabs, with appointment invitations being sent out in the next few days. In the biggest and fastest vaccination...

