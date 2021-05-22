newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

New library programs coming in June

Journal
 5 days ago

NEW ULM — The New Ulm Public LIbrary will host a performance of Elisa Korenne’s “Madams, Matrons, and Madwomen: Extraordinary Women in American History” on Saturday, June 5 at 4:30 p.m. The concert features extraordinary women including Victoria Woodhull, the 19th century proponent of free love and the first woman...

www.nujournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
New Ulm, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Victoria, MN
New Ulm, MN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Ulm Public#American History#Hormel Girls#Minnesotans#New Ulm Public Library#Madams#Free Love#Ulm#Extraordinary Women#Fringe Figures#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Promenading in the sunshine

NEW ULM — Cathedral High School held a Prom Grand March outside in the school parking lot, Saturday. The special prom march was attended by 28 couples. The grand march was an alternative to the traditional prom dances. It was a chance for the students to put on their finest attire and socialize outside of school. It also allowed parents to get their cherished prom photos.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Exhibits

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, Saturday through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at...
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Willkommen Committee meets with Frandsen leaders

NEW ULM — The Willkommen Committee of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce met with Brandon Reinarts, Vice President and Mike Schwartz, President of Frandsen Bank and Trust, and checked out the new look to the drive-thru at the downtown location. The new drive-thru consisted of making lanes wider, installing new monitors with crystal clear pictures, and providing rapid customer service with new tubes. The customer air-tube delivers the customers information from the drive-thru to the front of the building in less than 10 seconds’ flat. It allows the front desk area to serve multiple customers simultaneously. Frandsen Bank is continuing to focus on customer needs and market demand. That is why the decision has been made to close its south Frandsen bank location and improve services at a central location in downtown. The New Ulm locations employs over forty banking professionals. Frandsen bank continues to expand, currently serving Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin at over thirty-three locations. Improvements to buildings and enhancements are part of Frandsen’s continued strategy of providing the best customer service while keeping up-to-date with the changing times. Frandsen Bank & Trust is also nominated for Best Bank in Minnesota, to cast your vote visit: votemnbest.com/frandsenbank.
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a great jumping-off point for those wanting to explore the surrounding area of the North Shore more deeply. That’s why we dug up a charming cabin that would be a perfect home base for Two Harbors travelers. Read on below to learn more about this cozy, colorful spot that will help you enjoy one of Minnesota’s most charming towns.
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

April 2021 Hometown Hero: Nate Fliszar

8-60 AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ/SAM 107-3 and your New Ulm Hy-Vee announce this month’s hometown hero: Nate Fliszar of New Ulm. Part of Nate’s Eagle Scout Community Service project was to collect tattered or worn American flags and properly dispose of them. Boy Scout Troop 25 went around New Ulm in March and collected the flags, took them to the American Legion Post for a proper disposal ceremony that was open to the public. Fliszar also held a disposal ceremony at his farm. Our latest Hometown Hero is New Ulm scout Nate Fliszar….he’ll receive a Hy-Vee gift card and be honored this fall at our Hometown Luncheon. 860 AM KNUJ/FM 97-3 /SAM 107-3 and Hy-Vee would like to acknowledge those in your community, neighborhood, organization that give the most precious gift-time to worthwhile causes, helping those less fortunate, rescuing efforts in an emergency situation. We welcome nominations from a 10 county area. Get information at the service counter of your New Ulm Hy-Vee, knuj.net, or at the KNUJ/SAM 107-3 studios in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye. Help us share the stories of Hometown Heroes throughout the KNUJ/SAM 107 listening area.
New Ulm, MNJournal

What’s On Your Mind?

What’s the most important thing you learned in your time at Martin Luther College?. (Asked at the Martin Luther College commencement Saturday in New Ulm.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Local historian Terry Sveine will present “Grocery Stores of New Ulm”

NEW ULM — The public is invited to Lunch and a Bite of History on May 20. Local historian Terry Sveine will reprise a presentation he gave to the Junior Pioneers in October 2019 for the Brown County Historical Society’s “Lunch and Bite of History.” Two presentations will be held; one at noon and another at 6:30pm in the BCHS Museum Annex on Thursday, May 20.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Suminagashi Paper Marbling Class

NEW ULM — Suminagashi or “floating ink” is an ancient paper marbling technique that involves using ink and a resist in a pan of water to create a sequence of rings that are transferred to paper. The resulting prints can then be used for book binding and art projects. Join us on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. for a Creative Bug tutorial about the process with instructor Jody Alexander. Then, get a chance to create your own marbled paper. This class is for ages 8 and above and will be held in the library’s meeting room. All materials will be provided. Masks and social distancing are required. You may work at the same table with a family member that you currently live with, but each family member must register separately. Space is limited and registration is on a first come first serve basis. You may register for the program by going to www.newulmlibrary.org and opening the Library Events page on the left side of the screen. For more information or to register over the phone please call (507) 359-8331 ext. 182.
Minnesota Statemnprairieroots.com

Minnesota Prairie Roots

THIRTY-NINE YEARS AGO on May 15, Randy and I were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in my hometown of Vesta. The church sits about a half-mile north of the crop and dairy farm where I grew up. Since few people have a clue as to my hometown’s location, here are general directions: Go west of Mankato, west of New Ulm, west of Redwood Falls and follow Minnesota State Highway 19 half-way to Marshall. Vesta is a short distance from the first curve curving south.
New Ulm, MNMarshall Independent

Two from Minneota to be ordained transitional deacons

NEW ULM — Two Minneota natives are among three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, and Tanner Thooft, both of Minneota, along with Nathan...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Cub Scouting open house at Fairgrounds May 13

NEW ULM — Families are encouraged to come out on Thursday, May 13, and learn more about Scouting in New Ulm. An open house will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds to introduce parents and children to the opportunities Scouting presents.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Three seminarians to be ordained

NEW ULM — Three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, Nathan Hansen, and Tanner Thooft are currently studying at The Saint Paul Seminary in...
Brown County, MNJournal

HCHY Arts Council looking for new members

NEW ULM — Healthy Community Healthy Youths (HCHY) is looking to recruit students to a new Art Council this summer. Brown County students in 7th through 12th Grade are welcome to join the group. Students who are in 6th grade now, but will be in 7th grade in the fall are also welcome. Members of the Art Council will help design and paint different projects around the county, starting with the New Ulm Library’s book drop-off.