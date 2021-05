ST.CHARLES, Mo. - The UIndy women's lacrosse team earned the berth into the 2021 NCAA DII Women's Lacrosse Championship Tournament with the top seed in the Midwest Region, avoiding the first round that has bounced them the last two appearances in the event. The first contest, the quarterfinal round, will be against an opponent they've seen twice already in the last four games. Their game against second-seeded, No. 2-ranked Lindenwood will kick off on Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in St. Charles, Mo., the winner advancing to the NCAA semifinal round in Salem, Va.