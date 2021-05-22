newsbreak-logo
In-person public health programs gradually return

 5 days ago

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners will learn May 25 that a number of Brown County Public Health (BCPH) programs that were reduced, altered, or suspended due to COVID-19, are gradually returning. Board meetings are held in the law enforcement center training room until further notice. Zoom access is available...

New Ulm, MNknuj.net

Schools to maintain mask rules

Local schools will maintain a mask requirement despite the end of the state’s mask mandate. Gov. Tim Walz ended the state’s mask mandate Friday by lifting an executive order that has been in place since July. State health officials are still recommending those not fully vaccinated either get the vaccine or remain masked. Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings. Under this new order, business will be free to make their own decisions about whether masks are required. However, this does not apply to schools. New Ulm Superintendent Jeff Bertrang said the governor’s executive order does not lift mask mandates for schools. Schools are still required to continue using their safe learning plan. New Ulm’s safe learning plan requires face coverings while on school properties and buses.
Brown County, MNknuj.net

Brown Couny property tax reminder

The Brown Auditor-Treasurer’s office would like to remind property owners that first-half taxes are due Today (May 17th). “The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office would like to remind County property owners that all personal and first half residential, commercial and Ag real estate property taxes are due today, May 17th. To avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer office, located on the 2nd floor of the Brown County Courthouse or at the Brown County License Bureau, located at 1900 N Franklin, between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm, mailed and postmarked by May 17th, or placed in the drop box located in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot off Washington Street in New Ulm. Property taxes can also be paid online or by phone using an eCheck, debit or credit card. For more information on ePay, refer to your property tax statement or visit Brown County’s website www.co.brown.mn.us.”
Minnesota StateWorthington Daily Globe

Minnesota reports just under 600 COVID-19 new infections, zero deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 589. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Brown County, MNSleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Take care of yourself

May is mental health awareness month—did you already read the column (see below) by the Brown County Public Health nurse? Well, you should. Caring for my mental health is a regular part of my life. My dad had some bad bouts with depression a few times, so I was familiar with how hard it can be to struggle with depression and anxiety.
New Ulm, MNJournal

COVID 19 Vaccination Clinics May 21, 22

NEW ULM — Brown County Public Health hosts May 21 and 22 COVID-19 vaccination clinics. A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. A Phizer vaccine clinic is set for Saturday May 22nd 2021...
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.
Brown County, MNJournal

Commissioners consider making A-T job an appointed post

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday to change the auditor-treasurer (A-T) position from an elected to an appointed position. Commissioners convened a public hearing on April 27 to consider changing the A-T position from elected to appointed. After considerable discussion, a motion to table the vote for a future meeting carried unanimously.
Brown County, MNSleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Brown County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 46% of people fully vaccinated

Some 46% of people living in Brown County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

UPDATE: Regional positivity rate down in encouraging territory

MANKATO — New COVID-19 case and test data resulted in an encouraging week for south-central Minnesota. Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 report showed COVID-19 testing was down in the south-central region this week, but new case totals were down even more. Taken together, the weekly numbers...
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

Mayor candidates’ names released

The City of New Ulm released the names of the eight people being considered as New Ulm’s next mayor. The eight candidates include Micah Roux, Sam Poquette, Jeremy Reed, Richard Seeboth, Justin Mattson, Terry Sveine, Michelle Markgraf and Charalee Reinhart-Kalk. A ninth person did apply for the mayor position, but withdrew from the running after learning of a conflict of interest with a family member working for the city. The New Ulm City Council will ultimately appoint one of these eight people to the mayor position to complete retired mayor Robert Beussman’s term. The person selected to complete his term will serve as mayor until Dec. 31, 2022. Originally, the New Ulm City Council had intended to hold applicant interviews before the Tuesday, May 18, city council meeting and possibly appoint the new mayor during that council meeting. However, the city received a higher number of applicants than anticipated. This is twice the number of applicants that were submitted for the Second Ward City Council position last November.
Brown County, MNJournal

Getting to 70%

About 60% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. State officials would like the figure to get to 70%. One would think getting to 70 from 60 would be relatively easy, especially given that the supply of vaccines is up and the state is even encouraging walk-in vaccinations.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Looft talks of chamber programs; LWV honors Prochniak

NEW ULM — The bands are coming back to New Ulm this year. New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Looft told the New Ulm League of Women Voters Tuesday that bands are being booked for 2021 Bavarian Blast and Oktoberfest events. In addition, ticket details and COVID-19 safety plans are being worked out.
Blue Earth County, MNthelandonline.com

Counties combine for smallest uptick in new COVID-19 cases in 2021

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for only 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily total so far in 2021. The 14 new cases in six counties came after all nine south-central counties combined for 35 on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. While the low totals are encouraging, Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have much lower case numbers than other days due to reporting lags from the weekend.
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

Panel recommends no change in flight patterns

The New Ulm Airport Commission recommended no changes be made to the airport’s flight pattern, Tuesday. Recently the City of New Ulm has been considering making changes to the flight pattern planes make before landing at the New Ulm airport, to reduce noise. A motion was made to make no changes to the airport flight pattern, but have city staff reach out to pilots and the public to better explain airport regulations and the reasons for those regulations.
New Ulm, MNnewulm.com

Now Taking Applications for Network New Ulm and Leadership 2.0

After having to pause NNU for 2020-21,we are now seeking applicants for the 2021-2022 class year. Please see brochure for list of dates and topics along with testimonials from the last graduating class. Testimonials:. Network New Ulm is an excellent opportunity to learn and grow a professional in our community....
Brown County, MNJournal

Brown Co. vaccination clinic Thursday

NEW ULM — Brown County Public hosts a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone age 18 or older from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at the New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 Franklin St. N. Appointments are required. Make an appointment by calling 507-233-6820 or visit https://www.co.brown.mn.us/. If the clinic...
New Ulm, MNJournal

EDA OKs loan program

NEW ULM — The New Ulm Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved a new multifamily rental rehabilitation loan program Tuesday. The program assists rental property owners with loans for eligible improvements to make rental units livable, for energy efficiency, or to bring the property into compliance with a variety of building codes and health and safety deficiencies. Eligible projects include: plumbing, roofing, electrical, heating, structural and bedroom/bathroom additions.