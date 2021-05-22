In-person public health programs gradually return

The City of New Ulm released the names of the eight people being considered as New Ulm’s next mayor. The eight candidates include Micah Roux, Sam Poquette, Jeremy Reed, Richard Seeboth, Justin Mattson, Terry Sveine, Michelle Markgraf and Charalee Reinhart-Kalk. A ninth person did apply for the mayor position, but withdrew from the running after learning of a conflict of interest with a family member working for the city. The New Ulm City Council will ultimately appoint one of these eight people to the mayor position to complete retired mayor Robert Beussman’s term. The person selected to complete his term will serve as mayor until Dec. 31, 2022. Originally, the New Ulm City Council had intended to hold applicant interviews before the Tuesday, May 18, city council meeting and possibly appoint the new mayor during that council meeting. However, the city received a higher number of applicants than anticipated. This is twice the number of applicants that were submitted for the Second Ward City Council position last November.