NUHS Class of 2021 ‘perseveres,’ celebrates graduation

NEW ULM — The public is invited to Lunch and a Bite of History on May 6 at the Brown County Historical Society Museum annex. Cindy Wilson, author of “The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads and the Hard Winter of 1880-81,” will present “The Big Cut West of Tracy.” The presentation will be held in the Brown County Museum Annex meeting room at 12 p.m. The fast-paced forty-minute presentation focuses on the railroad blockades that kept food and fuel from reaching the newly-formed towns in southwestern Minnesota and southeastern Dakota Territory during the Hard Winter of 1880-81. Using the newspaper record, historic photographs, railroad maps, drone photography, and video, the presentation introduces the factors that caused the tracks to clog with snow, preventing the trains from running. After delving into the weather that was so difficult that winter, we will then go through the struggle to fight the drifts that blocked the trains.