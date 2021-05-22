newsbreak-logo
NUHS Class of 2021 ‘perseveres,’ celebrates graduation

Cover picture for the articleNEW ULM — Perhaps graduating senior Abby Hietala put it best in her Senior Class Commencement Address in the New Ulm High School gym Friday. “One thing we got out of it was learning to persevere. In the end, we all came to comfort one another,” said Hietala. “It still amazes me how this class pulled through this stupid pandemic, breaking records. We worked for this and we earned this.”

