SSTC to host summer youth theater camp
NEW ULM — This summer, students in grades 7-12 are invited to take part in an inclusive program to reach youth on the Autism Spectrum through the dramatic arts. Youth on the Autism Spectrum will work with other students to create an original theater production, loosely based on Shakespeare’s comedy, “Twelfth Night.” Students will have a chance to get involved with all aspects of a theater production including theater basics, writing a script, acting, set design, props, costumes, and more!www.nujournal.com