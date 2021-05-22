Ice House awards MSU Summer Art Workshop scholarships

The Murray Woman’s Club will host a Memorial Service to recognize club members who have died since May 2019 through April 2021. The service will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. The club members to be memorialized are Sylvia Puckett, Annie Nance, Barbara Brandon, Sina Richardson and Oneida Boyd. Family, friends and club members are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The Music Department Chorus will participate. Following the memorial, a brief MWC General Meeting will be held with recognition of the 2020-21 Clubwoman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, as well as installation of new officers. No refreshments will be served.