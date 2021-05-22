newsbreak-logo
Graves County, KY

Ice House awards MSU Summer Art Workshop scholarships

By MAYFIELD MESSENGER STAFF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ice House Gallery recently awarded two local high school students with $200 scholarships to attend Murray State University’s Summer Art Workshop (SAW), June 20-26. Mayfield freshman Emily Dillon and Graves County sophomore Mara Marbry will learn drawing techniques, linoleum relief prints on paper and fabric, sculpture, and will create a unique design with digital software that controls a laser cutter to cut a variety of different materials.

