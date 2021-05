Drumroll please. The final total for the Sixth Annual Empty Bowls Project for Mayfield/Graves County Food Pantry is $15,162.40. This brings our seven-year total to $93,817.40. This is amazing and is dearly needed by the food pantry. I am so deeply grateful to every person that helped with this event. The businesses that sponsored bowls, the restaurants that graciously gave of their time and food, the radio stations and newspaper that advertised for us, every person that handed out flyers, anyone who worked to make the event possible, the people who bought tickets, and the people who lifted this event up in prayer, each and every one is a vital piece of the puzzle and no one is any less important than any other. I cannot thank you enough for making this a great success.