Living with Children: Don't overanalyze bad behavior. The answer is discipline

The ability to label emotions is a developmental skill that is not present at birth—it must be learned through patience and with the support of a parent or guardian. There is wide variation in children's developmental capacity to learn new things, such as fine and gross motor skills, forms of play and reading and, especially, social-emotional growth. Some children's ability to identify, understand, and label their emotions develops at a slower rate than others. Three variables can underlie a child's ability to label emotions: (1) the child's temperament and developmental status (2) parental socialization and environmental support, and (3) teacher and childcare provider emphasis on emotional literacy. Indeed, differences in the way adults talk to and teach children about feelings and problem solving are related to children's abilities to label emotions (https://www.hhs.gov/). There are many activities that families can do to help children develop their social-emotional abilities. These activities include reading to help children identify how a character in a book is feeling, talking about disputes among siblings and their feelings, and handling disputes with friends as the child becomes older.