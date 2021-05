The Ballmer Group has announced grants totaling $38 million in support of efforts to strengthen the behavioral health workforce in Washington State. With the aim of expanding the pipeline, competencies, and diversity of the behavioral health workforce, the commitments include a grant of $24.7 million over four years to fund scholarships at high education institutions in the state. To be coordinated by the University of Washington's School of Social Work, the initiative will support four hundred students in master's programs in social work and mental health counseling who will go on to work in community-based behavioral health programs serving individuals and families in poverty and/or suffering from long-term mental health and/or substance-use issues.