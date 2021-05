HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. Among the 16,906 new statewide cases reported from Monday through Sunday were 72 cases from Venango County (43 confirmed and 29 probable), 51 cases from Clarion County (42 confirmed and nine probable) and 11 cases from Forest County (six confirmed and five probable).