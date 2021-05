Kamaru Usman is tired of the Paul brothers fighting guys outside their true weight class. There is no doubt that Jake and Logan Paul have been able to talk their way into the limelight of boxing and combat sports. Logan is on his way to box the greatest boxing of all time in Floyd Mayweather, and Jake is making enemies of many MMA fighters. Paul recently took out Ben Askren and is now calling for a fight with Daniel Cormier. He and Cormier have been exchanging words and even got into it face to face. Usman, a friend of Cormier, admitted on ESPN that he wasn’t really serious about facing Paul until he started messing with Cormier.