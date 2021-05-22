newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayfield, KY

Youth group promoting healthy mindset during May

By ERIC WALKER EDITOR@MAYFIELD-MESSENGER.COM
mayfield-messenger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a continuation of its “You Are Loved” campaign, Graves County’s Agency for Substance Abuse Policy/Prevention (ASAP) Youth Council is raising awareness during May about mental health and help. The group — which is comprised of students from Mayfield, Graves County and Northside Christian schools — has been promoting ending...

www.mayfield-messenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Graves County, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Group#Cdc#Healthy People#Community Health#Social Awareness#Community Schools#Northside Christian#Covid#Cdc#Asap Youth Council#Mayfield High School#Mindset#Mental Health Promotion#Healthy Coping Mechanisms#Mental Health Issues#Mental Health Stressors#Alcohol Abuse Awareness#Kids#Students#Mental Illnesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Milton, MAmiltontimes.com

Youth group organizes for change

Celebrating Mental Health Month throughout May, Milton Youth Advocates for Change (MYAC) has joined forces with Our Minds Matter, a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving mental health and ending teen suicide. Together, they formed a club open to all local teens called Milton Minds Matter (MMM), which will hold...
MinoritiesHealthline

How Acceptance at Home Impacted LGBTQ+ Youth Health During the Pandemic

Every day during the pandemic, the Duron family, in lockdown together in Orange County, California, stuck to a routine: breakfast, a session of online learning and work, lunchtime and evening walks, dinner, and in their spare time, doing “more crafts than I ever thought possible,” recounted Lori Duron. The Durons...
Mental HealthThe Daily News Online

What to know about youth summer camps during COVID-19

(TNS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection at youth summer camp. But what do those guidelines mean for families and children who look forward to the ritual of attending overnight or day summer camp?. “There’s not one...
Mental HealthWNYT

Health Beat: Mental Health

If anyone says this last year hasn’t been stressful, well, I'd ask what rock they were living under! But how we've dealt with the pandemic stress varies greatly based on our lives. Do we have kids? Parents who need care? Jobs that remained demanding or disappeared? While May is Mental Health Awareness Month, mental health awareness is much more enduring as we work back to normal. To help us do that and recognize where we may be struggling, I'm happy to welcome Dr. Kristen Navarette, medical director at MVP Health Care, and Dr. Dawn Gonsalves, medical director and psychiatrist at MVP Health Care.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Winne: Ending mental health stigma requires empathy

I recently saw a video of Terry Real, a brilliant family therapist and founder of the Relational Life Institute, say, “Therapists are people who need 40 hours a week of therapy themselves.” He laughs as he makes this statement, partially because of the irony, but also because there is some truth to it.
Pinecrest, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Youth Advisory Council recognized for community service during pandemic

The YAC was recognized by the FLC for its virtual mental health awareness workshops. Mental health took center stage during the Pinecrest Youth Advisory Council’s 2020 -2021 academic year. Cognizant of how the pandemic would affect teens, the group which serves as an advisory council to local government, quickly adapted to the new normal. It began holding its YOUth Series virtually and helped establish a “Mental Health Day” in Pinecrest.
MinoritiesColorado Springs Independent

2021 Mental Health and Wellness Award: Inside Out Youth Services

Inside Out Youth Services (IOYS) has been a safe space for LGBTQ+ youths in the Pikes Peak region since 1990. The nonprofit’s mission is to support the community through advocacy, education and community-building. For years, they’ve offered youth services, young adult programs, state-certified trusted adult trainings and LGBTQ+ classes, which are free and open to the public.
KidsThe Oakland Press

Tips for discussing mental health with children and teens

Mental health-related emergency room visits increased substantially for children and teens during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the proportion of related visits were up 24% for children five to 11 years old and 31% for children 12 to 17 years when compared to the same time period in 2019. The stress of a pandemic that turned routines and support systems upside down has been difficult for many, but children and adolescents might not be equipped with the same coping skills as adults.
AdvocacyGettysburg Times

Partnership brings groups together to help youth

First 10 partnerships bring together school districts, elementary schools, early childhood programs, and community agencies to improve the quality and coordination of education and care for young children and their families. Research demonstrates strong relationships amongst schools, families and community members can positively affect student achievement and outcomes. Increased family...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every May and seems even more profound for 2021 as the world continues to experience and endure the effects of the pandemic, impacting mental health not just on an individual level but on a global scale as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood (http://bit.ly/cdcMH2021).” Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health, and May is a great month to learn more about what you can do to support your own mental health as we continue to transition through the pandemic.
Mental Healthcampusrecmag.com

How to Support Mental Health in Your Rec Center

It’s a normal part of life to experience occasional anxiety or feel low and sad at times. It is when these feelings are persistent, seemingly uncontrollable, overwhelming and interferes with our daily lives, that anxiety and depression can be disabling. Mental health has been and continues to be stigmatized. In...
KidsSFGate

How to find mental health resources for children and families

(BPT) - Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) offer free or low-cost health coverage for children and teens up to age 19. Coverage includes check-ups and regular doctor visits, immunizations, emergency care, dentist visits, eye exams and other care that children may need, including mental and behavioral health services.
Mental HealthKATU.com

Ask the Expert: The importance of mental health

The coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of mental health. “To put things in perspective here in Oregon, about 40% of adults have experienced anxiety or depression because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Hossam Mahmoud. Dr. Mahmoud says it’s always important to talk about mental health throughout the year. But,...
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

New Survey from OnlineTherapy.com Shows 80% of Therapists Face Mental Health Issues During the Pandemic

Survey finds that most mental health professionals have experienced mental health-related symptoms in the past year. OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, surveyed 600 mental health providers about their experience delivering virtual care during the pandemic. The survey revealed challenges in virtual care and mental health-related issues affecting providers.
KidsKaiser Family Foundation

Mental Health and Substance Use Considerations Among Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, children have experienced major disruptions as a result of public health safety measures, including school closures, social isolation, financial hardships, and gaps in health care access. Many parents have reported poor mental health outcomes in their children throughout the pandemic – in May 2020, shortly after the pandemic began, 29% said their child’s mental or emotional health was already harmed; more recent research from October 2020 showed that 31% of parents said their child’s mental or emotional health was worse than before the pandemic. Some children have also exhibited increased irritability, clinginess, and fear, and have had issues with sleeping and poor appetite. As mental health issues become more pronounced among children, access to care issues may also be increasing. These access issues may exacerbate existing mental health issues among children.