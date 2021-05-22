newsbreak-logo
Graves County, KY

Central Elementary School principal to attend executive leadership training

By KENTUCKY CHAMBER FOUNDATION
mayfield-messenger.com
 5 days ago

A Graves County principal is set to begin a year-long executive level leadership training course usually reserved for the nation's top CEOs. Stephen Queen of Graves County Central Elementary School was selected in March to participate in the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Leadership Institute for School Principals by an advisory board made up of business leaders and school superintendents.

