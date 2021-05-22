All the kit you need to prep for parties and picnics

Whether you have your Memorial Day picnic out on the beach, in your backyard or right in the middle of your living room, let the pros at Myers + Chang do the culinary heavy lifting. Pre-order a Memorial Day Picnic Box by Thursday, May 27th and mark the occasion with a feast of tea-smoked pork spare ribs, coal black chicken wings, Chinese mustard potato salad, spicy green papaya slaw, edamame dip with chips, and oreos from Flour Bakery + Cafe — all for $125 (for four people). Their super talented team cooks everything to perfection with fall-off-the-bone tender ribs, tangy and tingly papaya slaw. Pre-order online here or call 617.542.5200 (don’t forget the drinks – they’ve got cocktails to go, too!) and plan to pick up your picnic box on either Sunday, May 30th or Monday, May 31st.