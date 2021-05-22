All the kit you need to prep for parties and picnics

We’ve all gone a bit bonkers during The Great Isolation, as Stephen Bayley dubs this past twelvemonth of house-imprisonment in his new book, Value: What Money Can't Buy – A Handbook for Practical Hedonism. With time on his hands, Bayley began fretting about why some buttons have two holes, others four. He worried about London’s water, as it contains “significant elements of oestrogen and cocaine residue” – imagine waking up a junkie with big moobs. Then Bayley wonders if he can identify and name each of his great-grandparents (if you can’t, you’re common). The fun of owning a motorbike, apparently, “is to dismantle and reassemble its gearbox on the kitchen table”. One senses Bayley is speaking from personal experience.