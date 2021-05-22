newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Declassified CIA documents show US knew in 1998 that al Qaeda beat airport security

By Amanda Rapace
njtoday.net
 5 days ago

Declassified CIA documents show that the American government knew al-Qaeda operatives had successfully evaded security at a New York airport in a test-run for bin Laden’s plan to hijack a U.S. airplane five years before the successful September 11, 2001 attack. The documents released by CIA detail the meticulousness of...

njtoday.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Airport Security#September 11 Attacks#American#Daily Brief#First Predator#The Islamic Army#Ubl#Potus#Nsc#National Security Council#Cia Detail#Cia Warnings#Cia Interrogations#Cia Analytical Reports#Al Qaeda Operatives#Laden Terrorist Threat#Terrorist Operations#Bin Laden Detail#Islamic Army Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

CIA's fake inoculation cover before bin Laden killing led to vaccine drop-off in Pakistan, new report says

Declining vaccination rates in Pakistan have been linked to operations undertaken by the Central Intelligence Agency in 2011 to try to locate Osama bin Laden. A new study in the Journal of the European Economic Association, which is published by the Oxford University Press, argues that Pakistani distrust in vaccines can be tied directly to a CIA-led ruse in 2011 that used a vaccine clinic as a cover for agents to try to gather information on bin Laden's location. During the ruse, CIA agents worked with a local doctor to launch an immunisation plan in Pakistan. Their intention was...
U.S. PoliticsCourthouse News Service

CIA Ruse That Nabbed Bin Laden Cut Vaccination Rates in Pakistan

(CN) — Distrust generated by a CIA vaccination campaign plot in Pakistan to catch Osama Bin Laden produced a steep vaccination rate decline in the world’s fifth most populous country, a new paper finds. With the assistance of a local doctor, the U.S. Central Intelligence Organization orchestrated a plan to...
U.S. Politicswarontherocks.com

Leaving Afghanistan Will Make America Less Safe

America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan should be cause for rejoicing. But conditions in the country today, and the historical record of past U.S. withdrawals from similar conflicts, suggest that it will only create more problems. By leaving, Washington is vindicating an aphorism attributed to a captured Taliban fighter over a decade ago: “You have the watches. We have the time.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
In Homeland Security

US Withdrawal from Afghanistan: Is Al Qaeda Relevant Again?

In an exclusive interview with CNN conducted through intermediaries, two al Qaeda operatives tell CNN that “war against the US will be continuing on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world.” This statement was in response to the Biden administration’s recent declaration that U.S. forces will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that leveled the World Trade Center Towers in Manhattan and damaged the Pentagon.
Politicsnewsbrig.com

The Taliban Is Ready to Be al Qaeda’s ‘Darling’ Again

The imminent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is breathing new life into the relationship between the Taliban and al Qaeda, according to several Afghan intelligence officials and members of both militant groups who spoke to The Daily Beast. “The Taliban gained huge respect amongst Islamists worldwide by surviving the...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Setting the Record Straight on Operation Cyclone

Last month, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Twitter account posted a short article on the FIM-92 Stinger, a surface-to-air missile system that has become a metonym for American assistance to Afghan guerrillas between 1979 and 1989. Some users on the site were quick to flippantly reply with "and then what happened?", with one of the implications of course being that this set off a chain of events that eventually bore the bitter fruit of the September 11th terrorist attacks by Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda, as well as the rise of their then-allies in Afghanistan, the Taliban. It has long been argued by critics of U.S. foreign policy that before he became an Emmanuel Goldstein-type figure, the very same bin Laden had in fact been a strategic asset in the United States’ Cold War-era proxy conflicts with the U.S.S.R., in particular the US aid to the mujahideen, the primarily Islamic militant resistance to the Soviet invasion and occupation of Afghanistan, before he turned his sights on his former benefactors, with some going as far to state that the father of global jihadist violence was once on the payroll of the CIA. In other words, a classical case of what is known in intelligence circles as blowback.
WWEPosted by
Indy100

A look back at the time when WWE announced Osama bin Laden’s death at a live show

In the early hours of 2nd May 2011, US navy SEALS killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden at his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Nearly ten years after the 9/11 attacks, in which bin Laden played an instrumental role, a worldwide manhunt came to an end as the United States finally apprehended the man that had evaded them for so long. President Barack Obama watched the siege happen back in the White House Situation Room and triumphantly announced Bin Laden’s death on live television shortly afterwards and a sense of patriotic euphoria swept the nation.