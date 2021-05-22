newsbreak-logo
State board tours Dubuque County forest ahead of long-term plan approval

By BENJAMIN FISHER benjamin.fisher@thmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUXEMBURG, Iowa — The Iowa State Preserves Board recently toured a state forest in Dubuque County ahead of a vote on a new long-term plan for the site. Located near Luxemburg in northwest Dubuque County, the largest portion of White Pine Hollow State Forest — 712 acres — is a state preserve. Designated a preserve in 1962, the property is the county’s premier, “unimproved” land and closest to its natural state of nearly any public land in the county, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

