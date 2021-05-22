Community partners make efforts to advance racial equality

As racial tension simmered while the nation awaited verdicts to be delivered in Derek Chauvin's murder trial, there was little concern among police and civil rights leaders that emotions would boil over in Muskogee regardless of the outcome.

While there always is room for improvement when it comes to issues of equality and racial justice, there is some agreement about the progress made. That progress was based on decades of community outreach by the Muskogee Police Department through youth sports programs and strong leaders at the helm of NAACP Muskogee Branch.

"I believe we have come a long way — I want to emphasize there is always room for improvement, but I believe that community partners have made efforts to advance racial equality in our community," said the Rev. Rodger Cutler, president of NAACP Muskogee Branch. "We've established partnerships and tried to build bridges. While we have to sometimes go back to repave those bridges, those bridges still exist."

Pastor Kelly Payne of Timothy Baptist Church discusses the importance of taking "individual responsibility" for treating "people as we want to be treated" in this file photo from June, 22, 2020, following a Unity March at Muskogee Civic Center. D.E. Smoot/Muskogee Phoenix

Cutler said the events following the death of George Floyd about a year ago exemplify some of the progress made in Muskogee with regard to race relations. While protests erupted in cities across the nation and in countries around the globe, the streets of Muskogee remained peaceful.

The pastor credited Police Chief Johnny Teehee and public comments he made immediately after scenes from Minneapolis captured the nation's attention. He also pointed to the police department's relationship with NAACP, local pastors and their congregations as an example of one of the bridges that narrows the racial divide in Muskogee.

"Our community rallied together to say that is not the kind of behavior we condone, and one of the main people who stood with us was the chief of police," Cutler said about the conduct of the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death and the looting and destruction of property that accompanied some protests. "Just for him to be able to stand with us and make those statements sent a positive message to our communities."

Teehee said his department's relationship with the Black community is one of trust that took decades to establish. It began, he said, in 1990 or 1991, when the department initiated its athletics program and began coaching one of the Paul Young Football teams.

"The first time I picked up a player in my police car ... I pulled into the projects and all the kids took off running — that was a time when they all ran from police," Teehee said. "I pulled up to this boy's house, and he was excited and jumped in the back of my car and went to football practice."

Teehee said that happened during the course of about a month "before it got to the point where all the kids would run to me, run to the police car, and want to know when they could play football." He said the department continued to build bridges, and the sports program relaunched when he became chief.

"It's not a matter of if problems are going to arise, it's a matter of when it's going to happen," Teehee said. "By building those relationships now it gives us the ability to put whatever problem we face on the table and work through it as opposed to finger-pointing and all that."

Kelly Payne, senior pastor of Timothy Baptist Church, said he believes there has been progress. But Payne, who spoke during a June 2020 Unity March in downtown Muskogee, quickly added, "We still have quite a way to go."

"We have to take individual responsibility to treat people as we want to be treated no matter what race, socio-economic status, or anything else playing a part," Payne said. "We have to give people a chance on both sides of issues, and stop thinking the worst, and assuming the world is against us."

He said conversations are only a beginning. Real change happens "when individuals making up the community take personal responsibility to submit to God for healing of their mindset and heart toward injustice to people."

"Our city leaders can’t do it, our preachers can’t do it, but God can do it," Payne said, citing the biblical teachings of Jesus as a guide. "As we submit ... God changes us, our mindsets, our hearts, and leads to change in our communities, one person at a time."