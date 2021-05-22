MHS Class of 2021 faces final challenge -- rain

Muskogee High School Stern Award recipient Phong Nguyen encourages his 2021 senior classmates not to be held back by regret. He spoke at Friday's graduation ceremony. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Gloomy skies and a misty rain challenged Muskogee High School's Class of 2021 during Friday's outdoor graduation ceremony at Indian Bowl Stadium.

For McEntee Award recipient Abigail Mix, rain was the least of the difficulties MHS seniors had to overcome during the past four years.

"Going into high school, none of us knew the challenges we would face," Mix said. "A school walk-out, numerous Taco Bell robberies, power outages, waterline breaks, a flood, a pandemic and a snow storm – and rain – made our high school career very different."

She said "a rough four years is an understatement."

"It would have been easy to let those obstacles define us; to accept mediocre would have been understandable considering these challenges, but we didn't," she said. "We chose to step above the challenges and use them as fuel for our goals."

Muskogee High School McEntee Award recipient Abigail Mix is shown on two big screens while speaking at the Class of 2021 graduation, held Friday at Indian Bowl Stadium. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

As classmates sat with only mortarboards and gowns shielding them from the rain, Mix said the class of 2021 is defined by its perseverance.

"The perseverance we learned over these past four years will set us ahead of others," she said.

Alluding to the MHS mascot, Senior Class President Blake Simmons joked that the 2020 seniors had a rough year, "but we had it Rougher."

Rain falls on the lectern while Muskogee High School Senior Class President Blake Simmons addresses his classmates during Friday's graduation ceremony. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Simmons praised the 2021 seniors for being crazy. He quoted computer pioneer Steve Jobs saying "the ones crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do."

"As I look into the crowd, I see different races, genders, ethnicities, backgrounds, people who believe different things," he said. "But despite all these differences, we're all wearing the same black gowns and celebrating each others accomplishments."

He told classmates never to push themselves up by pushing others down.

Stern Award Recipient Phuong Nguyen, a Vietnam native who became a U.S. citizen earlier this month, talked about regret.

"We have all experienced some form of regret in our lives, especially the last few years with COVID and the inability to do the things other seniors usually do," Nguyen said. "Some of us view regret pessimistically and hold ourselves back because of it. Others see it as a challenge to surpass. Regret can be a daunting obstacle to overcome."

He told classmates they spent the past 14 years climbing "the educational ladder to the diving board."

"Now you are ready to jump, dive, cannonball or even belly-flop into adulthood," he said. "Let high school be your diving board. Jump without looking back."