Calcio Mercato are reporting that AC Milan are actually pleased with the performance of Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot since he joined as he is versatile playing as both a right back and left back as required. The player is reportedly happy to remain with the Rossoneri and thus the idea of renewing his loan for another year is picking up steam at Casa Milan. United could sell the player as the he is excess to requirements in England with Wan Bissaka and Shaw the favourites. The report notes that United could be willing to accept about 18 million euros for the defender.