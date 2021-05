Jose Mourinho will take charge at Roma this summer, but what does his return to Italy say about this stage of his career?. Italy is one of the few places left in European soccer where Jose Mourinho’s reputation has been largely untouched by his troubles of recent years. The Portuguese coach led Inter to back-to-back Scudettos and an historic Treble in 2010, leaving before he could sour his relationship with the fans who idolised him.