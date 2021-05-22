5/21 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh vs. Ikemen Jiro and August Grey, and Ari Sterling vs. Asher Hale

-Tonight we get some new faces on the Purple Brand, so this should be interesting. Let’s get to it!. -This is Sterling’s debut as Nigel compares his style to that of Jeff Hardy and RVD. Handshake to start which is nice to see! Samir controls early on the ground, but Sterling uses leverage to get a pin attempt, but no count as Samir rocks back to the hold. Ari gets a take down and hits an armdrag. He follows with a dropkick that sends Samir to the floor. Sterling hits a springboard moonsault from the inside of the ring and out. Sweet! Apparently that is called the Moonsauce according to Nigel. Back in the ring Samir avoids a dropkick and then catapults Sterling from the ring over the ropes to the floor. Yeah, this kid likes to bump like Hardy. Samir brings the fight back into the ring and hammers down a flurry of right hands. He hooks a Boston Crab, but Ari is able to get to the ropes. Samir tries to pull him off the ropes, but Ari lands on his feet and hits a kick. He misses a second one and Samir tries to go back to the Boston Crab. Ari gets in a boot to the face and runs down Samir with two clotheslines. He hits a front flip axe kick which looked pretty impressive. Samir gets as unset flip and tries for the Tornado DDT, but Sterling shoves off and then hits what Nigel calls a front flip face slam for the win at 6:13. Think sidewalk slam, but flipping forward!