Tate creates Yayoi Kusama-inspired menu

As a sculptor and stonemason, artist Matthew Byrd spends a lot of time driving around his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. Much of that time is spent looking at old buildings for inspiration, noticing how one intersects with the roof of another, trying to figure out how he can translate those moments into his stacked stone sculptures. But his travels often have a more practical purpose as well — late at night, Byrd drives around scoping out abandoned lots or construction sites from which he can gather raw material that would otherwise be destined for the dump. “I have my rules,” says Byrd. “I’ll only take things that are destined for the landfill, and a lot of the time I get permission. People will hit me up saying, ‘Come and get it.’ I become attached to a piece of granite early, solely based on what I went through to acquire it.”