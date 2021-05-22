newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

Tate creates Yayoi Kusama-inspired menu

By Mary Cleary
Wallpaper*
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo coincide with the recent opening of its Yayoi Kusama exhibition, Tate Modern is serving up a new menu at its Level 6 restaurant inspired by the artist. While no polka-dot pumpkins will be on offer here, the new menu will include Japanese lunch options and weekend Afternoon Tea with colourful, bite-size desserts and finger sandwiches with an umami twist.

