Spotify adds offline playback to Apple Watch

By lvhadmin
lvhspiratepress.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is at present rolling out downloads to Apple Watch in order that customers can hearken to content material with out their cellphone. Your playlists and favourite reveals can shortly flip from mundane to momentous—regardless of the place you might be or what you are doing. With good audio system, tablets, online game consoles, and TVs, there are extra methods than ever to get pleasure from your favourite music and podcasts from any room of the home. However what in case you’re searching for one thing somewhat extra . . . cellular?

lvhspiratepress.org
