Fort Lauderdale, FL

Traffic Advisory: NE 15 Avenue Sewer Gravity Main Repair in Coral Ridge Isles on May 22

Fort Lauderdale, Florida
 4 days ago

City crews will be repairing an 8-inch sewer gravity main located at 5706 NE 15 Avenue in Coral Ridge Isles on Saturday, May 22, 2021 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

While this work is underway, the following traffic impacts can be expected:

  • NE 15 Avenue from NE 56 Street to NE 57 Court will be open to local traffic only
  • Traffic on NE 15 Avenue will be detoured to NE 16 Avenue via NE 56 Street and NE 57 Court

Please follow posted signs and drive with caution in the area. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and cooperation.

If you have any questions, please contact the City’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000.

The city is a popular tourist destination, and Yachting Capital of the World, with an average year-round temperature of 75.5 °F (24.2 °C) and 3,000 hours of sunshine per year. Greater Fort Lauderdale, encompassing all of Broward County, hosted 13 million overnight visitors in 2018. There were over 560 hotels and nearly 36,000 hotel rooms. From that, the county collected nearly $87 million from its 5% hotel development tax it charges. Additionally, 3.89 million cruise passengers passed through its Port Everglades, making it the 3rd largest cruise port in the world.

