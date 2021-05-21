Traffic Advisory: NE 15 Avenue Sewer Gravity Main Repair in Coral Ridge Isles on May 22

City crews will be repairing an 8-inch sewer gravity main located at 5706 NE 15 Avenue in Coral Ridge Isles on Saturday, May 22, 2021 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

While this work is underway, the following traffic impacts can be expected:

NE 15 Avenue from NE 56 Street to NE 57 Court will be open to local traffic only

Traffic on NE 15 Avenue will be detoured to NE 16 Avenue via NE 56 Street and NE 57 Court

Please follow posted signs and drive with caution in the area. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and cooperation.

If you have any questions, please contact the City’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000.