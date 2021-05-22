‘Highlander’ Will Get A Reboot Starring Henry Cavill

A little less than a week ago, we had some good news to report regarding the second season of Netflix's The Witcher with showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich letting fans know that they were "deep" into post-production. Now, our focus shifts to series star Henry Cavill today but it's not exactly the kind of update we like to run with. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Cavill posted a "community announcement" to push back on "speculation" and "negative assumptions" people online have been making about the actor's "private life and professional partnerships" – and he's letting everyone know that "it's time to stop." To be honest, we're not sure of the particulars Cavill may be addressing. There are the usual BS rumors and innuendo (that we won't give air to here), and Cavill has a fanbase out there that doesn't feel like he's been given a decent chance to play his Superman. But whatever the collective body of trolling was, Cavill's had enough. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," Cavill explained. But if that's too much for some to deal with, Cavill ends with a closing wish for those folks, too: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."