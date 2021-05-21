Kieran Kingston rings changes for Cork hurlers' clash with Westmeath

Stephen Kenny has bemoaned the lack of a pathway to the senior Republic of Ireland team under his predecessors after handing call-ups to four more uncapped players. The Ireland boss has included 18-year-old Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele, Shamrock Rovers midfielder Daniel Mandroiu, Jamie McGrath, who scored 17 goals for Scottish Premiership St Mirren during the season which has just ended, and Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene in his squad for next month’s friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.