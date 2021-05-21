Kieran Kingston rings changes for Cork hurlers' clash with Westmeath
THE Cork hurlers have freshened up the starting 15 for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Westmeath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm. Kieran Kingston and his selectors are without Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Kingston, Declan Dalton and Colm Spillane through injury, and have used this as an opportunity to hand a debut to Ger Collins, younger brother of first-choice keeper Patrick Collins, with Daire Connery, Conor Cahalane, Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly also included.www.echolive.ie