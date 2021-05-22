newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Gulls Ride Power-Play Goals to 5-3 Win in Game 1 of Division Semi-Finals

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzJvw_0a7lTvhO00
The Gulls took Game 1 of their post-season rematch with Bakersfield. Photo credit: sandiegogulls.com

The San Diego Gulls opened their playoff run with a 5-3 win over the Bakersfield Condors to take the lead in the best-of-three semifinals series.

They can win the series at 5 p.m. Sunday at Mechanics Banks Arena in Bakersfield. Game 2 airs on the CW San Diego.

San Diego earned the victory on the strength of its three power-play goals. The Gulls have had eight power-play goals in their last five playoff games against Bakersfield dating back to 2019. The Gulls won that series in six games.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for the last week or so that we had in practice,” Sam Carrick said. “Things seemed to click early on. It always helps when on that first power play, you get a goal there and get that confidence rolling.”

Carrick, Andrew Agozzino and Trevor Zegras each recorded three points, matching the club record for points in a playoff game. Jamie Drysdale and Vinni Lettieri also notched multi-point performances.

“There’s some good chemistry out there,” Gulls head coach Kevin Dineen said. “You take Jamie [Drysdale] and his poise at the top of the unit. You have the ability to pass the puck like Z [Zegras] does, and boy, Vinni Lettieri has an NHL shot. When he gets open over there, he’s going to rip it.”

Bakersfield nearly took an early lead in the first period, but two saves by rookie netminder Lukas Dostal kept the score level.

“He was lights out that first period,” Dineen said.

Carrick called Dostal “a stud.”

“Some of the saves he makes, how calm, cool and collected he looks in net, our team feeds off of it,” he said. “He’s making the easy saves but he’s also making the hard saves.”

Dostal stopped 39-of-42 shots to earn his first win in his first American Hockey League postseason appearance.

San Diego’s captain opened the scoring with a power-play goal late in the opening frame.

Lettieri directed a pass into the middle of the ice for Agozzino, who immediately tapped it to the point for Drysdale. The rookie defenseman fired a shot from the point that Carrick tipped home to give San Diego the lead with 4:36 remaining in the first period.

Carrick struck again early in the second period.

Zegras collected the puck just inside the blue line before spotting Lettieri in the right faceoff circle. The pass drew all the attention of the Bakersfield defense and Lettieri took advantage, setting up Carrick on the backdoor for a tap-in goal 3:10 into the middle frame.

Carrick became the Gull in club history to score two power-play goals in a playoff game.

After the Gulls added another goal, the Condors got on the board as Brad Malone’s centering pass bounced off Simon Benoit’s stick and past Dostal, to make it 3-1 with 10:26 left in regulation.

A minute later, another bad bounce led to a Bakersfield goal as Seth Griffith’s shot caromed off the post, then Dostal’s pad and over the line, pulling the Condors within one.

Zegras and Agozzino then teamed up for a big insurance goal. Zegras pressured Kevin Gravel on the forecheck, ripping the puck away from the big defenseman before setting up Agozzino, who beat Skinner with a quick shot.

The goal restored San Diego’s two-goal cushion with 5:02 left to play.

Bakersfield again pulled within a goal as Seth Griffith set up Tyler Benson with a backdoor pass, but Zegras capped the scoring with an empty-net goal, his first AHL postseason goal, at the 19:56 mark of the third period.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinni Lettieri
Person
Kevin Dineen
Person
Brad Malone
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Andrew Agozzino
Person
Seth Griffith
Person
Sam Carrick
Person
Tyler Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Game Mechanics#Home Games#The Division#League History#The San Diego Gulls#The Bakersfield Condors#Mechanics Banks Arena#The Cw San Diego#Ahl#American Hockey League#39 Of 42 Shots#Multi Point Performances#Lead#Club History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Sent to minors

Dostal was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Sunday, CapFriendly reports. Dostal continues bouncing between the AHL and taxi squad but likely won't make his NHL debut before the 2020-21 season ends.
NHLYardbarker

Ducks Prospects: Bowen, Dostal & Galimov

We’re back with another Anaheim Ducks prospect update. The team’s season has come to an end, but we still have some prospects with games left to play in 2021. Lukas Dostal and Andrew Poturalski led the San Diego Gulls in a tough week for the team. Artyom Galimov won Goal of the Season in the KHL for his spectacular effort back in February. Ethan Bowen had his season come to an end in the BCHL and finished in style with five points in his final three games. Welcome back to our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and picks from the NHL Entry Draft.
NHLsandiegogulls.com

LIVE: Gulls Down Condors 5-3

The San Diego Gulls took down the Bakersfield Condors 5-3 in Game 1 of their Pacific Division Semifinals matchup at Mechanics Bank Arena. WATCH: AHL TV | LISTEN: GULLS AUDIO NETWORK | GULLS GAMEDAY HUB | AHL GAMECENTER. Trevor Zegras sealed the win with an empty-net goal with four seconds...
NHLsandiegogulls.com

Gulls Season Ends In Heartbreaking Game 3 Overtime Loss

The San Diego Gulls season came to an end tonight as the club fell 2-1 in overtime to the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena. With the win, Bakersfield clinched the best-of-three Pacific Division Semifinals series and will advance to face the Henderson Silver Knights in the Pacific Division Finals.
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Deposits power-play goal

Donskoi scored a power-play goal on a team-high seven shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings. Donskoi struck at 14:43 of the first period to open the scoring, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old winger snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. He's up to 30 points in 50 games this season -- it's the fifth time he's reached the 30-point mark. The Finn has added 81 shots on net, a plus-14 rating and eight power-play points.
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Nick Ritchie: Strikes for power-play goal

Ritchie scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1. Ritchie deflected a David Pastrnak shot from the left circle, and the puck just barely crossed the goal line to tie the game at 2-2. The 25-year-old Ritchie enjoyed a productive year with 26 points (nine on the power play) in 56 contests. He'll continue to get ice time with the Bruins' best players on the top power-play unit as a net-front presence. The winger added 102 hits and 37 PIM, so he'll also supply a physical edge.
San Diego, CAprohockeynews.com

Agozzino Delivers OT Win As Gulls Stop Eagles In Regular-Season Finale

The San Diego Gulls capped the 2020-21 regular season with a 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Eagles tonight at Budweiser Events Center. The Gulls finished the regular season third in the Pacific Division (.602) and will meet the Bakersfield Condors next week in the Pacific Division Playoff semifinals. “When...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights roll in finale, need Avs loss to win division

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights and Sharks had varying degrees of motivation entering Wednesday’s regular-season finale. Midway through the first period, it was obvious which team cared and which one was treating the game like an annoying robo call about a new car warranty. The Knights jumped on...
NHLchatsports.com

Will this be the game the Penguins power play makes an impact?

The Pittsburgh Penguins power play has been a tale of two units all season. During the first half of the season it was a fairly dysfunctional mess, stuck near the bottom of the league and somehow looking even worse than the dismal numbers would have indicated for it. There was no flow, no structure, no shooting mentality, and no production from that unit. Given the talent at their disposal, it had been one of the most disappointing units on the team.
NHLMiami Herald

St. Louis plays Colorado on 3-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues +182, Avalanche -224 BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Blues take on Colorado. The Blues have gone 27-20-9 against...
NHLsandiegogulls.com

LIVE: Gulls Cage Eagles With OT Win

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in the overtime of tonight's matchup at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO. WATCH: AHL TV | LISTEN: GULLS AUDIO NETWORK | GULLS GAMEDAY HUB | AHL GAMECENTER. ﻿Andrew Agozzino - the former Colorado Eagle - scored the game-winning, power-play goal...
NHLchatsports.com

Game 1 Recap: Palmieri steps up with two goals to send NYI to 4-3 OT win

It was becoming expected with how the week went, but still was disappointing to see no Evgeni Malkin on the ice for the Penguins. On the other side, there’s a surprise key player missing as well. Goalie Semyon Varlamov doesn’t dress after all, and instead it’s backup Ilya Sorokin making the start for the Islanders in Game 1.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Goal and assist in Game 3 win

Smith scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild. Smith's second-period tally ultimately stood as the game-winner Thursday. He added the primary helper on William Karlsson's insurance goal in the third period. Smith ended the regular season hot and it's carried over into the playoffs to the tune of three points in three games. The 30-year-old winger has added 11 shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating from a second-line role.
NHLspotoncolorado.com

Newhook Scores Key First NHL Goal in Avalanche's Game 3 Win

It took awhile to get the smile off Alex Newhook's face. It was probably as expected as he is living his dream of playing in the best league in the world and had just buried his first NHL goal."It popped out to me in the slot, and I saw a lot of net and was hoping I could put ...
NHLWJAC TV

Tanev's goal gives Pens 5-4 win in game 3

UNIONDALE, NY -- Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: Lomberg Scores in OT to Lift Panthers to Win in Game 3

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forwards Ryan Lomberg and Jonathan Huberdeau and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. It was almost six minutes into overtime and Ryan Lomberg hadn't taken a shift. Heck, he was the only Panthers skater that hadn't even registered a shot on goal. But with the puck on...