Fit in my 40s: I can go back to the gym now – but do I really want to?

There's no one perfect way to transform your body composition, and most experts would agree that it's all about finding what works best for you. Because the fitness and health industries, in general, have become saturated with workouts, diets, and everything else, it can be hard to figure out what's best for you and your goals, especially if you're trying to burn fat and build muscle. Let's say you want to burn fat, but can't stand cardio. What are your options? Are weightlifting and strength training enough to help you lose fat, minus cardio?