As we head into the first broadcast upfront presentations on Monday, the two networks that are going up first, NBC and Fox, have made the decisions on their outstanding pilots. This leaves ABC and CBS, which also are presenting next week, as well as the CW, which has some leeway as it is not unveiling its fall 2021 schedule until the week after. Things have never been murkier so close to showtime but here is what I have heard since publishing the initial 2021 Pilot Buzz last week.