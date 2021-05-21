Sake Steamed Salmon
In this recipe, sake and lemon delicately flavor steamed salmon fillets. The equation is simple: a steamer pot with water spiked with lemon and sake below, fish in the center, lid on top. The science of evaporation carries flavor to and through the salmon. The result is a dish that's neither dry nor wet, but perfectly moist. While there is less than 25 minutes of prep and cook time total, do note that there is at least an hour of marinading time, though this can be done the night ahead for a fast weeknight meal.www.thedailymeal.com