Sake Steamed Salmon

If you are looking for a dish with a healthy balance of protein, fat, and carbs, this Steamed Hake and Potato meal is sure to be more than satisfactory for you!. The hake in this dish is steamed, which means that no oil is used, and therefore has less calories, and is suitable for “cleaner” eating. The potatoes are also simply boiled in water, no butter or oil added. This might sound a bit too healthy for you, but the yumminess comes later when you add some delicious mayo to your potatoes and a side salad of your choice. However, if you would like to add just a touch more richness to this dish, add some butter to the lemon juice to make a lemon butter sauce, and baste the fish with this before cooking.