Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.